​Unions and community allies reacted with disappointment and anger after the DC City Council on Tuesday rejected an amendment to reinstate the Heroes Pay Act. “It is completely outrageous that the Council refused to compensate essential workers after all that they have done for us,” said Metro Washington Labor Council AFL-CIO president Dyana Forester. “The Council showed a profound disregard for the sacrifices these heroes have made. Essential workers have risked their lives to keep the rest of us safe.” DC Jobs with Justice joined the unions in expressing their appreciation to Councilmembers Elissa Silverman, Brianne Nadeau and Janeese Lewis George for their support of the Heroes Pay Act, which would have provided Hero Pay to tens of thousands of essential workers.