Suspicion if there's even a hint that a player or players are "throwing" a game.....if a player drops a catchable pass at a crucial time, horribly misses a block, whiffs badly on a tackle, shanks a punt, misses a field goal. Some will immediately start searching for who is paying that player, what that sponsor's connection might be to other teams, who might be standing to gain by the game going a certain way. Just watch college football message boards during games & see the snarky, conspiratorial posts flow. But hey, some of them may be right on target.