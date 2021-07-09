Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Toyota Supra Turbo-Four Models In Short Supply

By Jay Traugott
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Toyota has been one of the lucky ones during the semiconductor chip shortage crisis. The Japanese automaker learned harsh lessons following the devastating 2011 earthquake. One of the takeaways was to overhaul how it handles its supply chain. Instead of the industry standard "just in time" method, Toyota began stockpiling crucial components at significant expense, semiconductor chips among them. Toyota has been able to weather the chip shortage far better than everyone else. Still, this doesn't mean it's immune to supply-chain issues.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Supra#Turbo#Japanese#Austrian#North American#C D#Supras
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsCarBuzz

Understanding Gas-Powered Cars And Their Fuel Options

Not every gasoline engine is the same, with some focusing more on performance than others; this, in turn, requires a type of gas conducive to higher outputs. But, understanding how gasoline cars work also means we need to know the exact meaning of terms like premium, midgrade, and octane, when it comes to fuelling these cars. This guide is designed to make the great regular vs premium gasoline debate a little more understandable.
Los Angeles, CAMotorTrend Magazine

Watch This 2021 Toyota GR Supra Fly 100 Feet Through the Air

When you want to show the world that a sports car is capable of more than conquering a canyon road, doing burnouts, and zero-to-60 runs, perhaps you want to try flying off a prepped ramp and into a pile of boxes. Toyota collaborated with Formula D champions Papadakis Racing for...
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Popular C8 Corvette Option Gets Another Price Increase

In response to the unrelenting demand, Chevrolet is working around the clock with production at full capacity to fulfill orders for the 2021 Corvette Stingray before the 2022 model arrives. Due to enter production in September, the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is available in three new exterior colors including Hypersonic Gray, Caffeine, and Amplified Orange Tintcoat.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

This Week in Cars: An EV Muscle Car, the Last Gas-Powered Lotus, and Full Self Driving?

Car and Driver—that's us—named the Ford Mustang Mach-E the winner of our inaugural EV of the Year award. The Mach-E faced off against 11 competitors, which represented every on-sale EV we could get our hands on. Over the course of three weeks of testing and evaluating—including a 1000-mile road trip—the Mach-E offered a rewarding driving experience and usable range at a competitive price. Plus, it looks great. Read our coverage so you can be informed when you tell us why we're wrong.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Ford Super Duty Tremor XLT Is Dead For A Sad Reason

Automakers are continuing to make tough decisions regarding production because of the semiconductor chip crisis. There simply aren't enough of those crucial chips to retain normal production outputs, so it boils down to which models are most important. Not surprisingly, trucks and SUVs are a priority because they are in-demand money makers. But not all of these rigs can survive the chip shortage. One of them is the 2022 Ford Super Duty Tremor XLT.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

We Found Four Cool Discoveries in Our Toyota GR Supra

Because we're not driving nearly as much as we did in the "before times," mostly working remotely, the miles aren't exactly piling on our 2020 Toyota Supra. As a result, when the Supra's odometer ticked over 8,000 miles, almost precisely a year after its "Arrival," it alerted me it was due for its first service/oil change. And while this year has been plodding along, I made a couple discoveries about the car.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Phantom Toyota GR Supra

Rare, LOW MILES - 4,627! EPA 31 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! 3.0 Premium trim. NAV, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System,...
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model 3 Vs Toyota Camry Hybrid: Five-Year Cost Of Ownership

How much does it cost to own a Tesla Model 3 for five years? How about a Toyota Camry Hybrid? Comparing these two cars in terms of their cost to own makes perfect sense. This is because the Model 3 and Camry are actually similar in many ways. Toyota is...
CarsAutoblog

2022 Subaru WRX could get the turbo flat-four the BRZ wishes it had

Subaru's hotly-anticipated next-generation WRX is nearly ready for its first outing on a canyon road. It's expected to make its global debut in 2021, and a new report from Japan gives us a better idea of what to expect from the model. Without citing sources, Japanese magazine Goo-Net wrote the...
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Toyota Supra Carbon Fiber Edition to Start at Almost $65K

Just when you thought Toyota was done updating its halo sports car, the 2022 Supra comes back with a limited-edition model that's rad but expensive. The 2022 Toyota Supra Carbon Fiber Edition (also known as the A91-CF), will start at $64,275, making it the most expensive GR Supra to date. While this special edition was previously announced, its price—which was confirmed by a Toyota spokesperson—is new, and also over $8,000 more expensive than the 2021 Supra A91 Edition.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2022 Porsche Macan Is More Powerful, Turbo Model Dropped

Porsche announced the 2022 Macan crossover's lineup, and the Turbo model is replaced by the GTS. The base Macan uses a 261-hp turbo four-cylinder, the S has the previous GTS model's 375-hp twin-turbo V-6, and the GTS is powered by the old Turbo's 434-hp twin-turbo V-6. The 2022 Macan will arrive in early 2022 starting at $56,250, and the S and GTS will be on sale a couple months later.
CarsAutoblog

2021 Acura TLX 2.0-liter turbo-four soundtrack | Autoblog

Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder tells us what he likes best about the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine in Autoblog's long-term loan of a 2021 Acura TLX. The engine produces 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, which feels like enough for this nearly 4,000-pound, all-wheel-drive sedan. The engine note, though, is unique and exciting, providing a satisfying soundtrack to match the TLX’s sporty driving. The sound is helped along into the cabin through the car’s speakers using Acura’s Active Sound Control system, and varies in volume based on drive mode settings. Watch and listen for yourself, and see what you think.

Comments / 0

Community Policy