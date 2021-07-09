Toyota Supra Turbo-Four Models In Short Supply

Toyota has been one of the lucky ones during the semiconductor chip shortage crisis. The Japanese automaker learned harsh lessons following the devastating 2011 earthquake. One of the takeaways was to overhaul how it handles its supply chain. Instead of the industry standard "just in time" method, Toyota began stockpiling crucial components at significant expense, semiconductor chips among them. Toyota has been able to weather the chip shortage far better than everyone else. Still, this doesn't mean it's immune to supply-chain issues.