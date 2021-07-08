What You Don't Know About Sha'Carri Richardson

The Tokyo Olympics gets underway in less than a week, and a pair of former SEC stars are in the mix for a gold medal, and are even described as “good bets” by USA Today. The USA women’s basketball team is one of the most dominant around, and former South Carolina star A’ja Wilson is leading that team. The team has won six gold medals in a row with 49 consecutive victories along the way. She’s also a guard for the Las Vegas Aces. Wilson is the reigning WNBA MVP and was the 2018 No. 1 overall pick after leading the South Carolina Gamecocks to a national championship in 2017. With Team USA, she’ll be playing for college coach Dawn Staley again.