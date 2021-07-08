Cancel
What You Don't Know About Sha'Carri Richardson

By Shana Aborn
The Olympics are where athletes' dreams can either come true, or end in disappointment. Sadly, the latter was true of one Olympic hopeful even before the 2021 Tokyo Games began. Track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson ran the 100-meter dash in a blazingly fast 10.86 seconds in the Olympic trials, only to be disqualified from the U.S. team weeks later after testing positive for THC, a chemical in marijuana (via CNN). USA Track & Field opted not to include her in the Olympic 4x100 relay event as well — meaning Richardson will have to wait until 2024 for another shot at Olympic glory.

