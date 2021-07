On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Dasan Jones cause of death as asphyxiation with the manner being homicide. Homicide detectives worked in conjunction with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office and obtained an arrest warrant charging the suspect. with First and Second Degree Murder as well as First Degree Child Abuse resulting in death in regards to the homicide of Dasan Jones. The suspect is currently incarcerated at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on a no-bond status in regards to his original charges of assault on police. During the evening of Tuesday, July 13, 2021 members of the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office served the homicide arrest warrant on the suspect in the detention center.