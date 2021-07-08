Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Qualcomm & ASUS debut smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we have received a remarkably interesting announcement from Qualcomm. The company has revealed a ‘new Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders’ that looks… different when compared with everything else we’ve received in 2021. The first time we heard rumors about a possible collaboration between Qualcomm and ASUS was back in October...

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Qualcomm Snapdragon#Qualcomm Asus#Snapdragon Insiders#Tws#Master Dynamic#Qualcomm Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Technology
Country
India
News Break
Asus
Country
Japan
News Break
Cell Phones
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Cell PhonesT3.com

Best cheap phones 2021: the best cheap smartphones, ranked

The best cheap phones of 2021 are more powerful than the high-end smartphones of just a few years ago. Smartphone tech moves so quickly that even the cheapest of the best budget phones deliver all the premium features that matter, saving you money in areas that don't matter so much.
NFLbit-tech.net

Qualcomm launches its first own-brand smartphone at $1,500

Qualcomm has announced its first smartphone, which for now doesn't seem to have a proper name, as it is dubbed the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders. The device has been designed by Asus for Qualcomm and looks rather nondescript, as you can see from the video/images here. However, the component choice is definitely premium, something reflected very starkly in the ambitious pricing – US$1,500. Qualcomm encourages those interested to sign up to become a Snapdragon Insider and be notified about further details and availability.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

ASUS confirms its compact ZenFone 8 smartphone is coming to India

ASUS has confirmed that its compact ZenFone 8 smartphone will be released in India, with a launch date to be announced soon. Both the ASUS ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip launched in Europe in the middle of May this year, and the ZF8 launched in the U.S. nearly two weeks ago. An Indian launch was never confirmed, though Dinesh Sharma of ASUS India confirmed on Twitter that it will be released in the country soon. When it launches in India, it will likely be called the ASUS 8Z due to a trademark dispute over the Zenfone brand.
Cell PhonesFudzilla

Asus and Qualcomm team up on a fan phone

ASUS and Qualcomm have teamed up to make a smartphone that shows off Snapdragon tech. Although the phone is ostensibly for the 1.6 million members of the Snapdragon Insiders program it'll be more broadly available by August. The phone with the punchy title Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon...
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

New Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon On The Future Of Qualcomm, Tech And 5G

Years from now, when we look back at the technologies that shaped and impacted us the most, on a grand and magnificent scale, I believe we will recognize the importance of the push and adoption of wireless technologies like 5G. Qualcomm had been involved in virtually every major 5G launch globally, helping with the swift rollout of the technology in over 35 different countries. Considering how multi-faceted 5G technology is, this is no small feat. Through it all, Cristiano Amon, former President and now CEO of Qualcomm, was at the front of the whole operation, spearheading the development and rollout of 5G with the help of 45 other companies, one year ahead of schedule.
NFLPhone Arena

TicWatch Pro 3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 is 20% off at Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. TicWatch Pro 3 is one of the few smartwatches powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform, which probably gives it a slight edge over other Wear OS watches. Price-wise, the TicWatch Pro 3 is an average smartwatch that typically sells for $300.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Honor could be working on an 8-inch foldable smartphone

Last month, we reported a number of newly filed trademark names that suggested that Honor may be working on its own foldable smartphones. The list included a number of names such as Honor Magic Fold, Honor Magic Pad and more. It was the first hint that pointed at a possible foldable device coming from the newly divorced company.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechSpot

Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX 32"

HDR has such a transformative effect on games, though there are only a handful of monitors on the market that can take full advantage of it. The PG32UQX is undoubtedly the future of gaming monitors, but it comes at a price that most of us simply cannot afford. If you can afford it, this is by far the best gaming monitor you can get your hands on today.
ComputersUbergizmo

These Are The ASUS Motherboards That Will Support Windows 11

Aside from the RAM and hard drive requirements for Windows 11, Microsoft later revealed that one of the necessary hardware components you will need is a motherboard with a TPM 2.0 module. Never heard of it before this? There’s a good chance you’re not alone, and if you’re wondering if your PC will support the upgrade, ASUS has you covered.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 Ultra MASSIVE Camera, iPhone Zoom Changes & more! (video)

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and more are on sale today. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 selling for $900, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro and more are also on sale. As per usual, the official news today begin with deals.. Starting with Samsung’s ever-lasting trade-in deals.. As yes, you can still get the Galaxy S21 5G for 99 bucks, the S21+ for 200, or the S21 Ultra for 400 bucks. Probably the best deal is for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which is 900 bucks, but again, if you have an eligible device for trade-in. If you don’t have a device to trade in and still want a Galaxy, the S20 FE is available for 100 dollars off on Amazon, so you can get the base model for 600 bucks. If you’re looking for a laptop, the M1 MacBook Pro is now 200 bucks off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 1300.. And hey, if you feel like you don’t need the fan, the MacBook Air is also getting a 150 dollar discount, leaving that at 1100 for the same amount of storage we mentioned with the Pro.. Finally, the Google Pixel 4 is available for 400 dollars off its original price tag, you can get it for 400 bucks. We have more deals on Razer laptops, LG Gaming monitors and more, in the links in the description.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

First real life images of the Google Pixel 6 are here? [Update, they’re not real]

Update: The posted images have been confirmed to be concept renders of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The images were created by techdroider. The Google Pixel 6 series might be months away from the official release, but we keep learning something new about the upcoming flagships every week. Recently, we’ve found out what specifications we can expect to find in the new devices, which also showed us what processor it may be powered by, and we’ve already shown you official looking renders of the new Google phones.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

PureTech Founded Entity Sonde Health Announces Collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies for Use of Vocal Biomarker Technology on Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platforms

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2021-- PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, is pleased to note that its Founded Entity, Sonde Health (“Sonde”), today announced that it will collaborate with leading chipmaker Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (“Qualcomm”) to optimize use of Sonde’s vocal biomarker technology on the flagship and high-tier Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 and 778G 5G Mobile Platforms to help bring native, machine learning-driven vocal biomarker capabilities to mobile and IoT devices globally. The optimization has the potential to unlock several native health screening and monitoring applications on up to the hundreds of millions of mobile devices that use these Snapdragon mobile platforms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy