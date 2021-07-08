Lincoln firefighter assisting in the Surfside recovery effort

It has been fourteen days since the devastating collapse of the condo complex in Surfside, Florida. The search and rescue efforts for the unaccounted victims have shifted into a recovery mission.

Lincoln fire and rescue Battalion Chief Brad Thavenet is assisting in these efforts and he remains focused on bringing closure to the families of the approximately 80 victims that are unaccounted for.

"Days are long, it's about an 18-hour day if you will, 16 to 18 hours. You hope to get four hours of sleep and then it's wash, rinse, repeat,” said Thavenet. “ I think everybody, myself included, are 100% motivated to bringing closure. Closure to the family members that lost loved ones here, and that's what puts it in perspective."

The cause of the collapse remains unknown at this time.

