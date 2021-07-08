Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

FDA trims use of contentious Alzheimer’s drug amid backlash

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washington — A month after approving a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug, U.S. health regulators on Thursday signed off on new prescribing instructions that are likely to limit its use. The Food and Drug Administration said the change is intended to address confusion among physicians and patients about who should get...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
35K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Backlash#Alzheimer#Harvard#The Mayo Clinic#Medicare#Americans#House#Senate#Washington University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant

As the Delta variant of COVID continues to spread rapidly across the globe, people are wondering what kind of protection their vaccine grants them. This new strain of the virus comes with new symptoms and spreads more readily than previous variants, making some concerned individuals worry they might be in danger despite their vaccination status. Now, new research is painting a clearer picture. When Moderna was recently put to the test against the Delta variant, it showed some promising results—but the antibody response to the variant was notably lower than it was against the original virus.
Industrysurvivornet.com

Pfizer Issues New Nationwide Consumer Recall of Anti-Smoking Drug Chantix Due to Potential Cancer Risk; What You Need to Know About NDMA

Pfizer has issued a voluntary recall of the anti-smoking drug Chantix for the second time in less then a month, this tie on the patient/consumer level. The Food and Drug Administration had been urging Pfizer to recall the drug on the consumer level while urging all doctors to stop prescribing Chantix to patients after a warehouse recall was announced earlier this month.
Diseases & TreatmentsFuturity

FDA-approved drugs may slow, reverse Alzheimer’s damage

Researchers have identified potential new treatment targets for Alzheimer’s disease, as well as existing drugs that have therapeutic potential against these targets. The potential targets are defective proteins that lead to the buildup of amyloid in the brain, contributing to the onset of problems with memory and thinking that are the hallmark of Alzheimer’s. The 15 existing drugs the researchers identified have received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for other purposes, providing the possibility of clinical trials that could begin sooner than is typical, the researchers say.
Healthmegadoctornews.com

FDA Alzheimer’s Drug Gets Accelerated Approval, but today FDA adds restrictions

UPDATE: The FDA has now issued restrictions to this treatment. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Aduhelm (aducanumab) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, a debilitating disease affecting 6.2 million Americans. Aduhelm was approved using the accelerated approval pathway, which can be used for a drug for a serious or life-threatening illness that provides a meaningful therapeutic advantage over existing treatments. Accelerated approval can be based on the drug’s effect on a surrogate endpoint that is reasonably likely to predict a clinical benefit to patients, with a required post-approval trial to verify that the drug provides the expected clinical benefit.
HealthArs Technica

Amid firestorm of criticism, FDA narrows use of $56,000 Alzheimer’s drug

Less than five weeks after granting a highly controversial approval for the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, the Food and Drug Administration has updated its recommendation for who should receive the drug. The update narrows the recommended patient pool from all those with Alzheimer's disease to only those with mild forms of the disease.
U.S. Politicsdailyjournal.net

FDA head calls for inquiry into Alzheimer’s drug review

WASHINGTON — The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday called for a government investigation into highly unusual contacts between her agency’s drug reviewers and the maker of a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug. Dr. Janet Woodcock announced the extraordinary step via Twitter. It’s the latest fallout over...
Medical & BiotechMarietta Daily Journal

Biogen faces FDA probe of Alzheimer’s drug approval

The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said she is seeking a federal investigation of the approval of the Biogen Inc. Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm, a highly unusual step that will increase scrutiny of a heavily criticized clearance. In a letter posted on Twitter, Janet Woodcock, the agency’s...
HealthPhramalive.com

U.S. to allow temporary rise in impurities in anti-smoking drug

(Reuters) – The U.S. drug regulator said on Friday it will temporarily allow manufacturers to distribute the anti-smoking drug varenicline with elevated levels of an impurity that may cause cancer, to maintain availability after Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) halted distribution of its Chantix branded varenicline. Pfizer in June halted distribution of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy