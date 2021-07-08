Did you feel the earthquake(s)? Of course you did

Two earthquakes which may have felt like one continuous earthquake shook up the Valley on Thursday afternoon and they were definitely felt in a big way in Porterville. At about 4 p.m. two earthquakes happened 25 seconds apart. The first one was the biggest, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake near Coleville, Calif., along the Nevada border on Highway 395 50 miles south of South Lake Tahoe. The second happened 25 seconds later and was a 4.8-magnitude earthquake centered five miles south of Stockton.