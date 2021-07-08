Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Porterville, CA

Did you feel the earthquake(s)? Of course you did

By THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
Porterville Recorder
 12 days ago

Two earthquakes which may have felt like one continuous earthquake shook up the Valley on Thursday afternoon and they were definitely felt in a big way in Porterville. At about 4 p.m. two earthquakes happened 25 seconds apart. The first one was the biggest, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake near Coleville, Calif., along the Nevada border on Highway 395 50 miles south of South Lake Tahoe. The second happened 25 seconds later and was a 4.8-magnitude earthquake centered five miles south of Stockton.

www.recorderonline.com

Comments / 7

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porterville, CA
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
State
Nevada State
City
Stockton, CA
City
Coleville, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#South Lake#Lake Tahoe#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 7

Community Policy