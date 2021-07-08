Ryan Brahm

Mental health challenges are on par with physical ones, although the fix is harder to detect and fix because it is often unseen or unrecognized or—if apparent—stigmatized. What to do? The following are not designed to turn the reader into a therapist. They are not designed to help a seriously troubled lawyer or law student needing specialized assistance. Instead, these mindsets are offered as prophylactics, vaccines of a sort, inoculating us all upfront from incipient troubles. Cures and remediations are fine; prevention and avoidance are better.