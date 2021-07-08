Cancel
Ryan Brahm

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking women in Northeast Wisconsin, area researchers want to hear from you. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Center for Public Affairs, in partnership with the newly launched Institute for Women’s Leadership and the New North, Inc., invite working women across the region to participate in a research opportunity designed to gain regional insights on women in the workplace.

