A regular topic of conversation in every post-pandemic board meeting these days has to do with buying or selling something. Often, the company itself is potentially on the block, but at other times the discussion is about acquiring a competitor ripe for a timely takeover, or an outfit in an adjacent line of business to add revenues and help cover fixed costs. No one wants to sit still right now, even though it's not clear whether the better, smarter, and safer path for the business is up or out. Everyone's got their own advice and suggestions on the subject.