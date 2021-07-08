Texas House attempts to reset on elections bill with new author, new committee in special session
The Texas House is starting off on a new foot on the contentious elections proposal that blew up the regular legislative session. As a special session reviving the Republican-priority bill got underway Thursday, there were ample signs that the lower chamber was taking a fresh approach to the legislation, at least procedurally. The bill has a new author who is moving early to get colleagues’ input, and it is going through a new committee that House Speaker Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) says he created to bring more diverse perspectives to the issue.sanantonioreport.org
