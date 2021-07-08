Cancel
Texas House attempts to reset on elections bill with new author, new committee in special session

By Patrick Svitek and Cassandra Pollock, The Texas Tribune
The Texas House is starting off on a new foot on the contentious elections proposal that blew up the regular legislative session. As a special session reviving the Republican-priority bill got underway Thursday, there were ample signs that the lower chamber was taking a fresh approach to the legislation, at least procedurally. The bill has a new author who is moving early to get colleagues’ input, and it is going through a new committee that House Speaker Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) says he created to bring more diverse perspectives to the issue.

Texas StateNBC News

Texas House Republican introduces bill calling for forensic audit of 2020 election

A Republican member of the Texas House introduced a bill Monday seeking a forensic audit of the election in the state's largest counties. The Texas Voter Confidence Act, filed by GOP Rep. Steve Toth, would authorize the governor, the lieutenant governor and the speaker of the House — all of whom are Republicans — to select an independent third party to conduct the election audit. The review would focus on the votes cast in Texas' 13 counties with populations over 415,000.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Texas Senate passes election bill that is stalled until House Democrats return

The Texas Senate passed its version of a major election bill on Tuesday along party lines, but it can't go anywhere unless Texas House Democrats come back to the state. More than 50 Texas House Democrats and nine Senate Democrats left the state on Monday to go to Washington, D.C., to deny a quorum in that chamber. The House cannot take action on bills without enough members present in Austin.
PoliticsFort Bend Herald

COMMITTEES WORK THROUGH WEEKEND ON SPECIAL SESSION AGENDA

Holding unusual Saturday and Sunday hearings, Senate committees continued considering topics Governor Greg Abbott placed on the agenda for the special session that began last Thursday. Saturday saw the Senate State Affairs Committee consider the session's marquee issue - elections. SB 1, by Mineola Senator Bryan Hughes would establish uniform early voting hours across the state, limiting the times that polls can be open to nine hours between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. It would also ban drive-through voting, prohibit mass solicitation of mail-in ballot applications to non-mail eligible voters and gives poll watchers more latitude to observe during voting. The committee took hours of testimony from hundreds of witnesses and advanced the bill on a vote of 6 to 3 Sunday afternoon. It could be considered by the full Senate as early as Tuesday.
PoliticsKSAT 12

Texas House committee hears public testimony on controversial elections bill

The Texas Legislature returned for a special session - overtime in legislative terms - this week. When the regular session ended in May, Republican leadership hadn’t gotten all their priorities through the process, partially due to procedural tactics by Democrats. So Gov. Greg Abbott — the only person in the state with the authority do to so-called lawmakers back to Austin for at least one more special session.
Texas Statetexasbreaking.com

Texas Special Session Begins Today: Election Law Back On Table

Texas lawmakers were headed to Austin on Thursday for a special session. The meeting was supposed to focus on hot conservative priorities as well as the voting rights of the state. A day before the special session, Governor Greg Abbott divulged an ambitious plan. Election integrity, bail reform, border security,...
Austin, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Special session kicks off with focus on election bills intensifying

AUSTIN, Texas — The smiles on lawmakers' faces and general hum of pleasantries exchanged across the Texas House of Representatives chamber more closely resembled the first day of school than the first day of the special session, but the general good mood could soon quickly erode as focus on the election bills will likely crank up tensions.
Politicsourcommunitynow.com

Texas House democrats remain in D.C. as special session continues

Texas House democrats left Austin and took their fight to Washington D.C. earlier this month. The exit was sparked by voting legislation that has divided both parties. As the clock ticks on the legislative session , actual change is being stalled. "Democrats refuse to be held hostage," said Katie Naranjo,...

