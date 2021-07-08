Cancel
West Point, UT

Notice of Road Closure! Sunday, July 11th

westpointcity.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article3000 West will be closed between 300 N and 1300 N this Sunday, July 11th for asphalt resurfacing. It will be closed for a full 24hrs to allow the road surface to cure. North/South traffic will be prohibited and residents will need to park on side streets for that day. East/West traffic will be allowed to cross at each of the round-a-bouts and at 300 N. Notices have been delivered to each resident along the road, and is attached here for reference.

www.westpointcity.org

West Point, UT
