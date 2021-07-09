Rev. Kenneth Wells

We’re going home at last. Some years ago, Reverend Kenneth Huff Wells decided that “Supper Time” ought to be played during his funeral service, and all who knew him understand how completely this song reflects his feelings about going home—home to see his beautiful bride, his eldest daughter, and his Lord and Savior, most of all. Born in Briscoe, Missouri on January 23, 1927, Kenneth was the fifth child born to Cartie H. and Mary Esther (Huff) Wells. Kenneth’s older sisters, Zelma and Mildred, doted on their little brother. They loved to dress up little Kenny and show him off.