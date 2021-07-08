Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tempe, AZ

Easy to read city budget guide available

Posted by 
Tempe, Arizona
Tempe, Arizona
 14 days ago

July 8, 2021

Tempe, AZ - Tempe’s Budget in Brief report is now available at tempe.gov/budget, along with other budget-related documents.

This report gives residents a clear, concise snapshot of essential elements in the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget approved by the Tempe City Council. The fiscal year began on July 1.

Residents can use this reader-friendly report to see how the city spends its money, where the money comes from, as well as to get an overview of the budget itself. There is also information about the budget process and how residents can get involved.

Making the document easier to understand is one of the best practices recommended by the Government Finance Officers Association. It also helps the city reach its goals for transparency and disclosure of information.

More information: Kris Baxter-Ging, City of Tempe Public Information Officer

Comments / 0

Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona

30
Followers
83
Post
241
Views
ABOUT

The Hohokam lived in this area and built canals to support their agriculture. They abandoned their settlements during the 15th century, with a few individuals and families remaining nearby.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Government
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Process#The Tempe City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy