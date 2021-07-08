Easy to read city budget guide available

July 8, 2021

Tempe, AZ - Tempe’s Budget in Brief report is now available at tempe.gov/budget, along with other budget-related documents.

This report gives residents a clear, concise snapshot of essential elements in the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget approved by the Tempe City Council. The fiscal year began on July 1.

Residents can use this reader-friendly report to see how the city spends its money, where the money comes from, as well as to get an overview of the budget itself. There is also information about the budget process and how residents can get involved.

Making the document easier to understand is one of the best practices recommended by the Government Finance Officers Association. It also helps the city reach its goals for transparency and disclosure of information.

More information: Kris Baxter-Ging, City of Tempe Public Information Officer