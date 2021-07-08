New timeline puts reversion plans for Martinsville back in motion
Martinsville’s plan to revert from a city to a town is moving firmly forward under a “blended” agreement that has established a new timeline. That process had been on pause since May, when the city and Henry County formerly agreed to a memorandum of understanding about the city’s plan to become part of the county, but that changed Thursday during the Commission on Local Governments’ meeting in Richmond.martinsvillebulletin.com
