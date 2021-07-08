Trey Sweeney landing on many first round draft boards
The 2021 Major League Baseball Draft is right around the corner and Eastern Illinois shortstop Trey Sweeney may be one of the names called early in this year’s draft. Sweeney has climbed up many prospect lists following his All-American season with the Panthers in which he hit .382 with ten doubles, 14 home runs, 58 RBI and 52 runs scored. Sweeney was the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year while becoming a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award and semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Award.www.effinghamdailynews.com
