Trey Sweeney landing on many first round draft boards

We have officially reached the day that the 2021 MLB Draft starts and to say we, here at Talking Chop, are excited to see who the Atlanta Braves pick in this class is an understatement. This draft class is deep in some weird ways and while you won’t necessarily see a huge, top-level talent taken by the Braves in round one because they are drafting at No. 24, this draft could prove to be a huge boon to not only the Braves’ future at the major league level, but to their overall talent levels in the minors which is getting.