Last year, audiences were introduced to and dazzled by newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy series “Never Have I Ever.” That first season was not only a ton of fun, but told stories about teenage girls from a unique perspective, alongside the likes of “Pen15.” In an interview with Ramakrishnan last year, she said it was so amazing to see her own Indian culture presented so openly. “I never saw that when I grew up and now my little cousin — she’s 10 years younger than me — is gonna see that and think, ‘Wow, that’s cool.’ And I’m so proud to be able to say that’s my culture,” she said.