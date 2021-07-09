In-Hutong Renewal of Chuziying Hutong 3 / CU Office

Sunset House is a beautiful two-story residence located in Singapore, designed in 2015 by Ming Architects. The site for this corner bungalow house lies at a busy road junction in western Singapore with a long view axis towards the main road. An L-shaped building layout plan creates a private garden at the rear corner of the site. The architecture of the building lies in its mass which cradles this inner sanctuary, with views from the living and kitchen spaces on the ground storey centred towards the green landscaping. The intersection of building volumes also create view openings and covered outdoor areas on the first storey as extensions of the living spaces. As residential architects in Singapore with a focus on tropical living, we ensure that air, light and greenery are allowed to penetrate the house through the use of large openings and skylight. The combined living and dining room has the spatial experience of an open pavilion, with the natural elements of water on one side and green landscaping on the other.