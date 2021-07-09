Cancel
In-Hutong Renewal of Chuziying Hutong 3 / CU Office

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. The renewal strategy of In-Hutong was inspired by the spontaneous renovation strategy of the residents living in the local hutongs. On the right side of the project, courtyard was originally a small hutong (alley), at the entrance of which the residents added a gate transforming the hutong into a shared courtyard - Hutong courtyard. The bungalows in the northern part of Tianqiao area did not have a strictly regulated Beijing Siheyuan architectural system in history.

#Beijing#Hutong#Glass#In Hutong Renewal#China Architects
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
