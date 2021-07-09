Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara considers run for Congress

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says he may throw his hat in the ring for the 17th District Congressional seat currently held by Rep. Cheri Bustos. “It’s rare that these seats open up and are unopposed, that have no incumbent. And so as you assess the field and you see the folks who are announcing that they’re going to run, you want to make sure that not only your city, but that your district, has strong federal representation,” McNamara said.