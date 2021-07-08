Mayor McNamara considering run for congress

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From the Forest City to the Federal City, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said he’s considering a run for congress. Once 17th District Congresswoman Cheri Bustos finishes her term, that seat will sit open after announcing in April she would not seek re-election. McNamara said at that point he began receiving calls from officials locally, statewide and some across the country asking him to consider running for the spot.