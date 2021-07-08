Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockford, IL

Mayor McNamara considering run for congress

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From the Forest City to the Federal City, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said he’s considering a run for congress. Once 17th District Congresswoman Cheri Bustos finishes her term, that seat will sit open after announcing in April she would not seek re-election. McNamara said at that point he began receiving calls from officials locally, statewide and some across the country asking him to consider running for the spot.

www.wifr.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
City
Forest City, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Rockford, IL
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Bustos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wifr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 1

Community Policy