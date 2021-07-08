Sue Watts Hutton, 75 of Springfield, passed from this life on Friday July 2, 2021, at Skyline Medical Center. Sue was born November 28, 1945, in Springfield to the late Odell and Bertie Bell Blackburn Watts. She was a graduate of Greenbrier High School Class of 1963. Sue was a retired registration clerk with NorthCrest Medical Center, and she attended Flewellyn Baptist Church. Sue enjoyed traveling, watching westerns and reality TV shows, and going out to eat with her family and friends. Her family was her life, and she was always involved with whatever her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were doing.