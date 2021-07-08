Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Sue Watts Hutton

robertsoncountyconnection.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSue Watts Hutton, 75 of Springfield, passed from this life on Friday July 2, 2021, at Skyline Medical Center. Sue was born November 28, 1945, in Springfield to the late Odell and Bertie Bell Blackburn Watts. She was a graduate of Greenbrier High School Class of 1963. Sue was a retired registration clerk with NorthCrest Medical Center, and she attended Flewellyn Baptist Church. Sue enjoyed traveling, watching westerns and reality TV shows, and going out to eat with her family and friends. Her family was her life, and she was always involved with whatever her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were doing.

www.robertsoncountyconnection.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northcrest Medical Center#Flewellyn Baptist Church
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....

Comments / 0

Community Policy