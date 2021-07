NAPPANEE — Reese Barhydt won’t be able to read this story about her — not right away, at least. That’s because the recent NorthWood graduate is currently with the National Guard, going through her Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Ft. Sam Houston in Houston, Texas. She is in the middle of a 16-week stint there, specifically focusing on combat medic training. Barhydt has actually been a part of the National Guard for the last 18 months, completing her basic training last year.