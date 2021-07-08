Jesse Newton Gainous, 90 of Greenbrier, passed away on Saturday July 3, 2021, at St. Thomas Midtown. Mr. Gainous was born September 11, 1930, in Adairville, Kentucky to the late Tolley Newton and Jessie Geneva Hardaway Gainous. He was a retired fleet manager with Coca Cola in Nashville. Mr. Gainous was a founding member of Ridgetop First Baptist Church, where he sung in the choir, taught Sunday School, and served as a deacon. He was also a member of the Springfield Gideons. Mr. Gainous loved quail hunting, riding his tractor, and raising Black Angus beef cattle. He had a great love of music and enjoyed playing his guitar, dulcimer, mandolin, and writing and singing songs. He lived his life being kind to all his fellow man. He had a saying, that he wrote in his Bible so that he could remind himself of it each day that said: “Kindness is the oil that takes the friction out of life”.