Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Jesse Newton Gainous

robertsoncountyconnection.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse Newton Gainous, 90 of Greenbrier, passed away on Saturday July 3, 2021, at St. Thomas Midtown. Mr. Gainous was born September 11, 1930, in Adairville, Kentucky to the late Tolley Newton and Jessie Geneva Hardaway Gainous. He was a retired fleet manager with Coca Cola in Nashville. Mr. Gainous was a founding member of Ridgetop First Baptist Church, where he sung in the choir, taught Sunday School, and served as a deacon. He was also a member of the Springfield Gideons. Mr. Gainous loved quail hunting, riding his tractor, and raising Black Angus beef cattle. He had a great love of music and enjoyed playing his guitar, dulcimer, mandolin, and writing and singing songs. He lived his life being kind to all his fellow man. He had a saying, that he wrote in his Bible so that he could remind himself of it each day that said: “Kindness is the oil that takes the friction out of life”.

www.robertsoncountyconnection.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Thomas#Kentucky#Coca Cola#Sunday School#The Springfield Gideons#Gideons International
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....

Comments / 0

Community Policy