Thousands of protesters gathered across Cuba over the weekend to decry their government and denounce the hardships citizens are facing as a result of the deteriorating economy in the country. These demonstrations calling for freedom and demanding the communist President Migue Diaz-Canel step down were quickly quashed by Cuban police and as a result President Biden and other U.S. officials have shared their support for the protesters. As that communist regime deals with instability, many young people in America are still interested in a socialist form of government and a recent Fox News Poll finds fewer Americans still believe the U.S. is the greatest place in which to live. Representative Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) joins to share her perspective as a Cuban American and why democracy is so important and Fox News Political Analyst Juan Williams joins to explain why some Americans may be less patriotic recently.