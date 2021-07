BTC moved lower overnight. Support around $29,500 reached. BTC/USD likely to reverse today. Bitcoin price analysis indicates bullish momentum to be seen over the next 24 hours as $29,500 support was reached over the last hours, and further downside is rejected as of now. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to regain some of the loss seen over the last 24 hours and look to retest the previous support of around $31,000 as a resistance.