Alden, KS

Sens. Marshall, Moran and Rep. Mann announce funding for Alden

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 12 days ago
(Washington, D.C., July 7, 2021) – U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, M.D. and Jerry Moran and U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (KS-01) announced a $512,000 USDA Rural Development low-interest loan as well as a $1,431,000 grant awarded to the city of Alden to rehabilitate the wastewater collection system, in turn bringing the facility in compliance with the city’s Water Pollution Control Permit and protecting citizens’ private water wells from contamination.

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

#Water Contamination#Water Wells#Water Systems#Usda Rural Development#Cementitious Liner
