Los Alamitos, CA

Horse racing notes: Del Mar drops $2 Pick Six in favor of 20-cent ‘Rainbow Pick Six’

By Art Wilson
San Gabriel Valley Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Del Mar announced this week it is scrapping its traditional $2 Pick Six in favor of the 20-cent “Rainbow Pick Six” that rewards bettors handsomely if they’re the only ones holding a perfect ticket. Many tracks throughout the country, including Santa Anita, already have the 20-cent Pick Six. The track said there will be two mandatory payout days – Pacific Classic day on Aug. 21 and closing day, Sept. 6. Del Mar will continue to offer two Pick Fives and two Pick Fours, both of which are 50-cent wagers.

