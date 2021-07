On Monday, July 19 at about 6:31 p.m. Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an area near SW 60th Avenue and SW 60th Road. A citizen had reported sighting an individual that was wanted for questioning in a Great Bend homicide. At about 6:33 p.m., Sgt. Travis Doze located the suspect in a vehicle. Doze conducted a felony traffic stop, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.