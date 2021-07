One can’t help but think when the football gods were putting together that next big talent for fans and college football staffs to “oh” and “ahh” over they created Payton Kirkland. Beyond destroying defenders with his size (6-7.5, 330), Kirkland has above the grade strength and athleticism capable of piledriving a defensive lineman on every play. With the size and strength comes his developing technique that almost makes the game look too easy; like anyone can throw around Florida 8A players. But in more ways than one, Kirkland is in rarified air. Dr. Phillips’ Class of 2023 First Team MaxPreps All-American has hauled in 51 scholarship offers making him one of the most coveted players in the country.