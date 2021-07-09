Black Widow Post-Credits Explained, And How It Sets Up Next Disney+ Series

What does the Black Widow post-credits scene mean? It's what all Marvel fans are asking and we've got the answers for you. At long last, after several pandemic-related delays, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has returned to the big screen. Black Widow has arrived in theaters across the United States, and will become available for purchase on the Disney+ Premier Access on Friday morning. Fans are finally getting the chance to experience the latest adventure set in the MCU, which means that they're once again sitting through the credits to see what Marvel may have in store next. As expected, Black Widow does have a post-credits scene, and it sets the stage for a new TV series on Disney+.