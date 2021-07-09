The Walking Dead Season 11 Reveals New Character Photos and Details
AMC reveals new details and photos of the characters in Season 11 of The Walking Dead, teasing what's to come for Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) in the Final Season. The latest in AMC's 11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11, which has so far brought the first footage and the first episode details from The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part I, the character descriptions and photos released Thursday offer new looks at the survivors of Alexandria, including Jerry (Cooper Andrews) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming), and Eugene's (Josh McDermitt) expedition currently detained by Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and his armored soldiers.comicbook.com
