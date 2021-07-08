JFK at 30: Is Oliver Stone a crackpot or a prophet?

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleArtists have their obsessions. Paul Cézanne painted the same mountain again and again. Edgar Degas had his fetish for young female ballet dancers. And Oliver Stone can’t help making films about the assassination of President John F Kennedy on 22 November 1963 in Dallas, Texas. It’s 30 years now since...

MoviesHarvard Crimson

From Cannes: Oliver Stone Argues JFK’s Murder is Still Unsolved in ‘JFK Revisited’

An image of the President prior to his assassination used in "JFK Revisited" By Courtesy of Festival de Cannes. Exactly 30 years ago, Oliver Stone’s original political thriller “JFK” stirred up controversy and public outcry over the dubious circumstances surrounding the assassination of the former president. Though the U.S. government’s Warren Commission charged Lee Harvey Oswald with the murder, many elements about the case shed doubt on the government’s official portrait of Oswald as an individual firebrand who assassinated Kennedy with no outside help. “JFK” not only helped to bring those arguments to light, but made an even bolder accusation — alleging that the plot involved the CIA and even then-Vice President Johnson himself. Due in part to the cultural impact of Stone’s original film, the U.S. government passed the “JFK Act,” pledging to release a wealth of sealed records to the public by 2017. Drawing on those newly-released records as well as James DiEugenio’s 1992 nonfiction book “Destiny Betrayed: JFK, Cuba, and the Garrison Case,” Stone created “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass,” a follow-up documentary that premiered on July 12 at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Who Financed JFK? Oliver Stone Laments Hollywood’s Refusal to Back Conspiracy-Filled Cannes Doc

Oliver Stone is not pleased that American financiers refused to step up and help make his new documentary about the late John F. Kennedy. Stone and his producer Robert S. Wilson discussed the Cannes Film Festival premiere “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass” at a Tuesday press conference, bemoaning a lack of domestic financial support. “It’s depressing that we have to go to England to get money to tell this story that’s intrinsically American,” Wilson said.”There’s a real problem with the U.S., this side of the film industry owning our history in a way.” Stone agreed “it was difficult. England played a larger...
POTUSWashington Post

Oliver Stone revisits JFK assassination in new documentary

CANNES, France — Thirty years after “JFK,” Oliver Stone has returned to the assassination of John F. Kennedy, this time in a documentary. “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass” is a kind of non-fiction addendum to one of Stone’s most sensational and controversial films. The documentary, which is to premiere Monday at the Cannes Film Festival, is likely to prompt another round of debate on both the American tragedy and Stone’s methods. But for the 74-year-old filmmaker, it was a way to answer his critics and go deeper into a history he’s forever linked with.
EntertainmentTelegraph

JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass, Cannes review: Oliver Stone adds evidence to his conspiracy theories

“Conspiracy theories are now conspiracy facts,” declares Oliver Stone in his new documentary about the JFK assassination, 30 years after the rabble-rousing feature that made his position well-known. To wit, per Stone and plenty of experts: the lone gunman theory doesn’t hold up, the FBI lied about bullet wounds and witness statements, the CIA wanted Kennedy out of the way, and Lee Harvey Oswald was a patsy.
MoviesDeadline

Altitude Scores France Deal On Oliver Stone’s ‘JFK: Revisited’ – Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Business continues to trickle through during the physical Cannes film festival, primarily on titles here in the selection. On the ground, Altitude Film Sales has now wrapped a deal for French rights on JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass with L’Atelier Distribution. Oliver Stone’s documentary debuted here in the...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The trial of the man who killed the man who killed Kennedy

“Kennedy’s Avenger” is the fourth book in a series by Dan Abrams and David Fisher. The first three recounted largely ignored legal battles involving Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and John Adams. The authors claim that in “Kennedy’s Avenger” they are again telling “the story of an overlooked trial,” an assertion emphasized by their subtitle, “Assassination, Conspiracy, and the Forgotten Trial of Jack Ruby.” In fact, they have stood their formula on its head. Instead of an illustrious president they have given us Ruby, a paunchy, middle-aged, quick-tempered, mentally unstable, minor league hustler and strip-club owner who murdered Lee Harvey Oswald two days after Oswald murdered President John F. Kennedy. Throughout the book they repeatedly refute their own subtitle, writing that Ruby’s trial “instantly became the new national sensation,” that “for millions . . . the coming trial of Jack Ruby dominated their attention” and that “an audience of millions followed every twist.” So much for “overlooked.” But put aside this thematic jujitsu and what remains is an engrossing, lively and expertly crafted courtroom drama filled with colorful characters and having significant resonance for the present.
MoviesEffingham Radio

Industry News: Oliver Stone, Cannes, Padma Lakshmi and More!

OLIVER STONE’S JFK REVISITED SCOPPED UP: Altitude Film Sales has closed the sales on several territories for JFK Revisited, Oliver Stone‘s new documentary about the film re-examination of John F. Kennedy‘s assassination. Kevin Costner starred in JFK. The film, narrated by Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland, will bow at Cannes July 12th.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Why John Wayne Denounced Frank Sinatra And President Kennedy During The Red Scare?

During his years in the limelight, John Wayne was famously conservative, so much so that he was the head of the Motion Picture Alliance for the Preservation of American Ideals from 1949 to 1953. It strived to fight off “fascists and communists” by protecting “the American way of life” in the media. Part of Wayne’s passions in this area would see him condemning both Frank Sinatra and JFK.
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Priscilla Johnson McMillan, 92, who knew JFK and Lee Harvey Oswald, dies in Cambridge home

Russian studies scholar was close to Kennedy and, as a young journalist, interviewed Oswald just four years prior to Kennedy's assassination. Priscilla Johnson McMillan — a longtime friend of John F. Kennedy who wrote a biography on his assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald — died in her Cambridge home July 7 at the age of 92 after a fall in the spring that left her immobile, her family announced.
WorldTelegraph

Hollywood director Oliver Stone criticised for creating Kazakhstan propaganda epic

Oliver Stone has rejected accusations of making propaganda for authoritarian leaders after unveiling an eight-episode film about Nursultan Nazarbayev, the former president of Kazakhstan. The first two-hour installment of Qazaq: History of the Golden Man, premiered in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan last week. “Call #Nazarbayev what you want –...
POTUSWashington Post

Jill Biden’s Vogue cover is making waves — but it shouldn’t

Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell is a fashion historian and author of "Worn on this Day: The Clothes That Made History." First lady Jill Biden’s August Vogue cover is aggressively inoffensive. It’s neither lushly romantic like the Christmas 1998 issue cover, which draped then first lady Hillary Clinton in red velvet Oscar de la Renta, nor awkward, like February’s Converse-clad Vice President Harris cover. There are none of the divisive bangs or bared arms that got people talking about Michelle Obama’s three Vogue covers. Biden wears an office-appropriate blue Oscar de la Renta dress dotted with flowers, a patriotic look that’s more symbolic than chic.
Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette The Complicated Reality of Their Relationship!

According to America’s Reluctant Prince, Carolyn’s mom, Ann Freeman, had brazenly questioned throughout her wedding ceremony toast whether or not John was the fitting man for her daughter. Anthony, nevertheless, tempered the awkwardness together with his greatest man toast. “We all know why John would marry Carolyn,” he stated. “She...
CelebritiesPopculture

Joyce MacKenzie, 'Tarzan' Actress, Dead at 95

Joyce MacKenzie, who starred as Jane in one of the 1950s Tarzan movies starring Lex Barker, died last month. She was 95. MacKenzie starred in over a dozen movies during the 1940s and 1950s, including the underrated Humphrey Bogart newspaper classic Deadline - U.S.A. and the crime drama The Racket with Robert Mitchum.
POTUSNewsweek

Video of Mel Gibson Saluting Donald Trump Viewed Over 500,000 Times

A viral video is making the rounds that shows actor Mel Gibson apparently saluting Donald Trump at the star-studded UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirer on July 10. The video, originally posted by conservative outlet The Columbia Bugle on Twitter, shows the controversial actor and director gesturing...
Visual ArtPosted by
Outsider.com

Pierce Brosnan to Exhibit His Paintings After Portrait of Bob Dylan Sells for Insane Amount

A former James Bond has discovered his canvas recently, sold his work for more than a million, and will present more of his artistic talents in a California exhibition. Pierce Brosnan recently showed his work to his 1.6 million Instagram followers on Sunday, writing: ‘I do ponder at times whether to show the work slowly practiced since one dark night in 1987 when I first began to paint.”

