We’ll Take This Mini Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion

If one of the goals was to remind people that the Outback was, or still is, a rough and unforgiving place then it would appear that this movie nails that point and rams it home as the acting is forceful enough that one can’t help but wonder if the accuracy is just as on point when it comes to the unmitigated danger that was faced by those back in the 19th century on a regular basis. The tale of a woman, the wife of a drover, that had four kids and herself to take care of in the middle of an inhospitable and unforgiving land is one that a lot of people might look at and laugh at as not entirely real. But upon reading the history books and discovering certain truths for themselves, folks might realize that hard times didn’t breed soft people. This movie is just one of many that show that women weren’t people to be looked down upon back in these days since while some women were subservient to survive, others were more than willing to do what it took to pick up a rifle and prove that they had what it took to protect what was theirs.