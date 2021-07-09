Cancel
We’ll Take This Mini Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriendship is forever. And we’ll admit we’re happy to see that some of our favorite fictional friendships have not only translated into real friendships, but have also endured for many, many years. Yes, we’re still in our The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants feels, and we feel absolutely no shame...

Amber Tamblyn
Blake Lively
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Gossip Girl’ 1×02: “She’s Having A Maybe”

We have to admit that we’ve thought about Gossip Girl every single day. So many thoughts, speculations, and so much excitement over the show. The second episode drops tomorrow, entitled, “She’s Having A Maybe.”. The synopsis, “As Zoya (Whitney Peak) cautiously explores a new romantic interest, Max (Thomas Doherty) tears...
MoviesTVOvermind

Why We’ll Be Watching “The Drover’s Wife”

If one of the goals was to remind people that the Outback was, or still is, a rough and unforgiving place then it would appear that this movie nails that point and rams it home as the acting is forceful enough that one can’t help but wonder if the accuracy is just as on point when it comes to the unmitigated danger that was faced by those back in the 19th century on a regular basis. The tale of a woman, the wife of a drover, that had four kids and herself to take care of in the middle of an inhospitable and unforgiving land is one that a lot of people might look at and laugh at as not entirely real. But upon reading the history books and discovering certain truths for themselves, folks might realize that hard times didn’t breed soft people. This movie is just one of many that show that women weren’t people to be looked down upon back in these days since while some women were subservient to survive, others were more than willing to do what it took to pick up a rifle and prove that they had what it took to protect what was theirs.
Moviesfangirlish.com

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Review: This Movie Was Great and I’ll Die on This Hill

Look, Gunpowder Milkshake was a damn good time and I won’t be taking anyone talking crap about this movie or the fun that I had watching it. That’s the first thing that you should know as you dive into this review. I loved Karen, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino. I even loved Chloe Coleman, who is an astounding actress with a bright future ahead of her and work like Big Little Lies under her belt. Basically, the cast was stacked from top to bottom and I loved everyone that we were introduced to.
Celebritiesfangirlish.com

Halsey is taking us to the movies with their upcoming album

Just when we think Halsey can’t surprise us anymore, she does. Just this past Wednesday (July 7th), Halsey revealed the cover art and release date for her fourth album, If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power. Before we even got the chance to absorb it all, she once again caught us off guard by dropping a film trailer almost a week later (July 13th). Yes, we said a film trailer. Halsey is starring in their own film titled, you guessed it, If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power.
MoviesTVOvermind

Why We’ll Be Watching The Movie “Titane”

Titane almost feels like a circus of madness in which the director isn’t so much the ringleader as she is the complete master of every twisted scene that happens in this movie as the main character apparently feels sexual around automobiles and is carrying a child from an encounter with a car. Oh, and she leaks an inky black substance as well at some point. The main reason to see this is perhaps to try and see what everyone else is witnessing in terms of the cringe, the horror, the levity, and of course the overall feeling that it’s not a whole bunch of insanity with a pretty wrapper, but a whole bunch of insanity without the wrapper since it’s bound to make a lot of people wince in several places within just the first thirty minutes. So far it sounds as though many people are in agreement that the movie does make sense but still makes people wonder why certain things are happening at any given time. That kind of insane flow isn’t such a bad thing but it does appeal to some and not to others, much like many other movies.
Moviesfangirlish.com

Did You Catch The Teaser For ‘Turning Red’

You know that we love a Disney Pixar movie and are always awaiting the next one to make its debut. It doesn’t matter if it’s the movie, a short, or a trailer, we know that they are always going to come with their A game. The latest trailer has us...
RetailHollywood Life

Blake Lively Lets Daughter Inez, 4, Dress Her At 5AM & The Outfit Is Spectacular: Video

Blake Lively has a fashionista in the making as she revealed the stylish ensemble that daughter Inez, 4, picked out just for her mama!. Blake Lively is known for her jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet. But the Gossip Girl star showed she’s all about that mom life when she let daughter Inez, 4, pick out her outfit at the wee hours of 5 a.m. on the morning of July 7. The mom-of-three took to her Instagram Stories and shared an epic video with fans which revealed the show-stopping results.
Celebritiesfangirlish.com

Ariana Grande Posts Pictures From Her Honeymoon

The older I get, the more bitter I remain, but the more appreciation for love I have. Ariana Grande is one of those people that makes me have an appreciation for love, because she seems to have such an appreciation for it. The singer recently got married to Dalton Gomez...
Moviesfangirlish.com

Jordin Sparks Set To Star in Hallmark Christmas Movie

You know that there is not a Hallmark movie that I don’t get excited for, no matter what it is. I am fully aware that they are all formulaic and I don’t care. I love them and they make me happy. Hallmark announced a new Christmas movie today, A Christmas...
TV SeriesNewsweek

Bridget Moynahan Filming 'SATC' Reboot Prompts Excitement From Fans

Bridget Moynahan has been seen filming scenes for the Sex and The City reboot in New York City, sparking a wave of excitement from fans. The Natasha star is famous for playing Big's (Chris Noth) first wife—and for famously eviscerating Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) over their affair. Photos have emerged...
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

See Photos From Netflix’s ‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’

Yes, I love more pictures for a movie, don’t judge me. If it’s an adaptation of a book, it’s not really a spoiler anyways. That’s my opinion. The Last Letter From Your Lover is one of our favorite books from Jojo Moyes and we’ve definitely been looking forward to the adaptation.
MoviesPosted by
IBTimes

10 Best Netflix Original Movies You Should Not Miss

"I Care a Lot" is a comedy thriller released in 2021. Chris Hemsworth's "Extraction" is an action-pack treat. "The Two Popes" revolves around two godmen's discussion on faith and morality. Netflix original movies are hands down some of the best movies you will find on any OTT platform. Here's a...

