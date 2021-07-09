We’ll Take This Mini Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion

Titane almost feels like a circus of madness in which the director isn’t so much the ringleader as she is the complete master of every twisted scene that happens in this movie as the main character apparently feels sexual around automobiles and is carrying a child from an encounter with a car. Oh, and she leaks an inky black substance as well at some point. The main reason to see this is perhaps to try and see what everyone else is witnessing in terms of the cringe, the horror, the levity, and of course the overall feeling that it’s not a whole bunch of insanity with a pretty wrapper, but a whole bunch of insanity without the wrapper since it’s bound to make a lot of people wince in several places within just the first thirty minutes. So far it sounds as though many people are in agreement that the movie does make sense but still makes people wonder why certain things are happening at any given time. That kind of insane flow isn’t such a bad thing but it does appeal to some and not to others, much like many other movies.
