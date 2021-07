The saying goes that you never forget your first: first kiss, first love, and in Collin Morikawa’s case, his first time at major championships. The 24-year-old came into the week at Royal St. George’s having never played in an Open Championship. He hardly even had any experience with links golf—Morikawa teed it up at the Scottish Open the week before to get his first taste overseas in hopes that the knowledge he gained in those four rounds would be enough to propel him in the final major of the year. But none of that mattered.