NOAA names new tribal research coordinator

RODA Receives NOAA Fisheries Grant to Convene Synthesis of the Science Symposium on Fishing and Floating Offshore Wind Interactions. WASHINGTON, D.C. – July 14, 2021 – The Responsible Offshore Development Alliance (RODA), a broad membership-based coalition of fishing industry associations and fishing companies, has received an additional $155,000 grant from NOAA Fisheries to conduct a second “Synthesis Of the Science” symposium on floating offshore wind interactions with fisheries. This funding builds upon the $150,000 grant the agency awarded to RODA in 2020 to conduct the first-of-its-kind symposium on the current science regarding fisheries and offshore wind interactions. The symposium was a great success, and this next iteration will continue to advance the agency, fishing industry, offshore wind energy developer, and public understanding of existing research and needs by specifically focusing on new floating offshore wind energy technology.