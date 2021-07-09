NOAA names new tribal research coordinator
NOAA Fisheries has announced the appointment of Mabel Baldwin-Schaeffer as tribal research coordinator for the Alaska Fisheries Science Center’s communications program. Baldwin-Schaeffer is tasked with fostering relationships with subsistence communities and fishing sectors to identify opportunities for scientific collaboration and co-production of research, said Robert Foy, director of the Alaska Fisheries Science Center.www.thecordovatimes.com
