Paul Sawyier Public Library News, July 12-17

Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:. Phoenixville Public Library will host an in-person event as part of its “Community Gardening around the Village” series. On Monday, July 19, at 7:00 PM, join us for a “Wild Plant Walk along the Schuylkill Trail” with Martha Napolitan Cownap, herb gardener at Camphill Village Kimberton Hills. Take a walk along the Schuylkill Trail in Phoenixville and learn about some of the common plants growing there. Martha will talk about how to identify the plants and some of the traditional uses for them. Bring your powers of observation. We are sure to see something beautiful! This is a rain or shine event. Meeting place is under the Gay Street Bridge at the site of the farmer’s market. Space is limited. Reservations are required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/wild-plant-walk or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. This event is free and open to the public. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.