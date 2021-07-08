Paul Sawyier Public Library News, July 12-17
6:30 p.m.: Art in the Park for teens in grades 6-12. Meet at Cove Spring Park to create pinch pots. Registration is required. Register at pspl.org. 7 p.m.: Louisville & Nashville Railroad by Postcard presented by Charles Bogart. A journey over the Louisville & Nashville Railroad via postcards of the era. Travel from Cincinnati to Winchester by way of Covington, Falmouth, Cynthiana and Paris, viewing both railroad and commercial locations. Register to receive a Zoom link to this event.www.state-journal.com
Comments / 0