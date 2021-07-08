Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

By Publishers Weekly, Tribune News Service
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 14 days ago

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 3, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION. 1. The...

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Gladwell
Person
Harlan Coben
Person
Mary Balogh
Person
Laura Dave
Person
Stephen King
Person
Kristin Hannah
Person
John Grisham
Person
Matt Haig
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Louise Penny
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Publishers Weekly#Bestsellers#Npd Group#Pwxyz Llc#Simon Schuster 2#Maidens#The Bomber Mafia#Flatiron Oprah 9#Berkley 4#Pinnacle 8#Hqn#Berkley 3#The Silent Patient#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Economynathanbransford.com

The publishing industry experiences good news (This week in books)

Lots and lots of good links for you this week, so let’s get to it. First up, there’s…. good news? In the publishing industry? 😱😱😱 What is this? Book sales are up a whopping 21.4% YOY, fueled by adult fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books. The rest of the year looks promising as well, though pandemic-related high costs and service disruption plague the print supply chain.
Books & LiteratureSan Saba News & Star

Rylander Library July Book List

President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton & James Patterson. Unfinished Business by Judith A. Jance Unforgiven by Heather Gra. Black Order by Tom Clancy Can I Recycle This? A Guide. Can I Recycle This? A Guide to Better Recycling and How To Reduce Single Use Plastics by Jennie Romer. How To...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Bestsellers List Sunday, July 25

1. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1983, a Malibu party spirals out of control in this new novel from the author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”. 2. Falling by T.J. Newman (Avid Reader: $28) The family of the...
Texas StateAustin Chronicle

Texas Book Festival 2021: First Authors Announced

Colson Whitehead, Elizabeth McCracken, Amor Towles lead the list. As you mop July's sweat off your brow, October may feel like a lifetime away. But the Texas Book Festival has just helped shorten that time span by revealing the first authors for 2021, a stellar group that includes Colson Whitehead, Elizabeth McCracken, Amor Towles, Sandra Cisneros, and Gabriela Garcia.
POTUSThe Guardian

Jean Hanff Korelitz: ‘I wanted to be a literary novelist. But I realised that I liked plot’

In January 2020, the American novelist Jean Hanff Korelitz was “all in all, not in a great place”, despite the runaway success of the HBO series The Undoing, based on her novel You Should Have Known. She was extremely anxious about a new virus in China that she was reading about (she reads a lot of books on epidemiology). “I was pretty much the only person I knew at that point who was really freaking out,” she says cheerfully from her bedroom in upstate New York, her dog Sherlock snoozing serenely beside her. “And I was really freaking out. It felt like we were in the opening chapters of Stephen King’s The Stand.” She was also furious about the first impeachment of President Trump, the outcome of which seemed all too clear. “I think if I had been scared without being angry, or I had been angry without being scared, it wouldn’t have been so combustible, but I was both.”
Berkeley, CAdiablomag.com

Meet: Jesse and Jonathan Kellerman

Berkeley author Jesse Kellerman has an illustrious résumé—10 published books (five cowritten with his father), an Edgar Award nomination (among other writing nods), a recognition as the top young playwright in the  United States, and an 11th novel, The Burning, also cowritten with his father, dropping on September 21. Kellerman...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Your Guide To Techno Thriller Books

So, you read Dan Brown and Lee Child novels and don’t really know what to do with yourself anymore. You read them in a daze, maybe more than once, and then no other thrill could quite match that adrenaline rush. In that case, welcome. You are now part of the ‘I love techno thriller books’ club.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

5 Author Pseudonyms That Have Never Been Revealed

There are a lot of reasons why authors might choose to write under a pseudonym; among them are personal safety, industry sexism, or simply writing something in a different style or genre from the one in which one is established. Years ago, Meg Cabot wrote romance novels under several pseudonyms because she wrote for three different publishers and couldn’t be seen to be competing against herself for readers.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Kate Sawyer Reads from The Stranding

Damian Barr’s Literary Salon tempts the world’s best writers to read exclusively from their latest greatest works and share their own personal stories. Star guests include Jojo Moyes, John Waters, Yaa Gyasi, Mary Beard, Diana Athill and Louis de Bernières—all in front of a live audience at leading glamorous locations world-wide. Our London home is the Savoy. Suave Salonnière Damian Barr is your host.
Books & LiteratureWTVF

New Thriller Novel from Brad Thor

Brad talked about Black Ice, the 20th book in his Scot Harvath book series. Black Ice is in bookstores now. Parnassus Books in partnership with Simon & Schuster is hosting Brad Thor for a virtual discussion of his new book Black Ice on Tuesday, July 20 at 6pm. This is a ticketed virtual event which will take place on Zoom. Please note: There are three ticketing options available for this virtual event and you must purchase your ticket by 5pm CT on the day of the event in order to attend. A signed hardcover copy of Black Ice is included with each purchase. Reserve your spot through Eventbrite. Click here for more information and for the link to Eventbrite: https://www.parnassusbooks.net/event/virtual-event-brad-thor-author-black-ice.
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: Readers recommend the best climate fiction

When our science fiction and fantasy columnists, Silvia Moreno-Garcia and Lavie Tidhar, recently tackled the subject of books about "environmental matters gone wildly awry," commenters responded with a helpful syllabus of other must-reads. There were a few recurring themes: N.K. Jemisin is a genius; Paolo Bacigalupi's stories and books, particularly "The Windup Girl," are hard to shake; and Kim Stanley Robinson, whom our columnists also name-checked, has put out enough excellent books to keep readers busy for a long time.
Books & Literaturekwbu.org

Likely Stories : Whereabouts, by Jhumpa Lahiri

I’m Jim McKeown, welcome to Likely Stories, a weekly review of fiction, non-fiction, and poetry. Jhumpa Lahiri has released six novels, and her latest, Whereabouts, is an eclectic series of short ruminations anywhere from one to about five pages. Her stories are lyrical, witty, interesting, with an ability to draw the reader from one story to the next.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Winners of the 2020 Kitschies: Progressive & Entertaining SFF Reads

The Kitschies are a British award given to “the year’s most progressive, intelligent and entertaining fiction that contain elements of the speculative or fantastic.” They began in 2009 in order to “elevate the tone of genre literature.” Since 2017, they have been sponsored by Blackwell’s Bookshop. Previous years’ award winners include Circe by Madeline Miller, Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie, A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki, A Monster Calls by Patrick Ness and Siobhan Dowd, and Redemption in Indigo by Karen Lord.
Los Angeles, CAlapl.org

Interview With an Author: Christina Rice

Christina Rice is the Senior Librarian of the Los Angeles Public Library Photo Collection, a position she has held for twelve of her sixteen years with the library. She is the author of Ann Dvorak: Hollywood's Forgotten Rebel. She lives in North Hollywood with her husband, writer Joshua Hale Fialkov and their daughter. Her new book is Mean…Moody…Magnificent! Jane Russell and the Marketing of a Hollywood Legend and she recently talked about it with Daryl Maxwell for the LAPL Blog.
Books & Literaturecriterion.com

July Books

By a long shot, the most talked-about book since last month’s roundup on new and noteworthy titles is Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Tarantino has been doing much of the talking. On podcasts hosted by Marc Maron,Elvis Mitchell, and the Ringer’s Sean Fennessey and Chris Ryan, he’s been preparing his devoted fans for his transition from filmmaker to novelist. For years he’s been saying that he would make ten films and call it a day, and number nine was his 2019 ode to the Los Angeles of 1969, a winningly laid-back hangout movie that moseys its way toward an ultraviolent sign-off.
Danielle Steelwestplainsdailyquill.net

PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS FOR WEEK ENDING 7/10/2021

1. “Nine Lives” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) 2. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead) 3. “Falling” by T.J. Newman (Avid Reader) This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either...

Comments / 0

Community Policy