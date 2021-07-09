Cancel
Interview: Don Cheadle on playing a villain in Space Jam: A New Legacy and sharing the court with LeBron James

By Peter Gray
theaureview.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo stranger to the world of CGI wizardry and starring alongside names of sizeable weight, Don Cheadle is utilising both his talent and knowledge for his latest big screen venture – Space Jam: A New Legacy – opposite Los Angeles Lakers MVP, LeBron James. Talking with our own Peter Gray ahead of the anticipated sequel’s global release, the Oscar-nominated actor discussed finding the humanity in his villainous artificially intelligent character, working alongside LeBron, and how teasing that Michael Jordan announcement has played out for him.

