More than 125 people who attended Texas church camp test positive for COVID-19
DALLAS — More than 125 people who attended a camp hosted by a Galveston County church late last month have since tested positive for COVID-19, the church said. Clear Creek Community Church, based in League City, hosted a ministry for students in grades six to 12 at a campground outside of Galveston County, pastor Bruce Wesley said in a written statement. The camp was attended by more than 400 people.themercury.com
