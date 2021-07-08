Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Embraces Opportunity With Olympic Team

By Shandel Richardson
Posted by 
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VlseF_0arWbTNo00

After being cut from the Team USA trials two summers ago, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is ready to take full advantage of his first opportunity to represent his country in the Olympics.

Adebayo said it's one of the biggest honors of his career. This week, he began practicing with the Olympics team in Las Vegas.

“It means a lot,” Adebayo said earlier this week. “I get to wear USA across my chest and go out there and compete against different countries and get to see a different side of the world. So it’s a great opportunity for that, also. It’ll be great to get the gold medal, because I’m not only representing the USA, I’m representing my family, my team, my city. And everybody’s counting on me. So it’s a big responsibility.”

Adebayo, who is set to enter his fourth NBA season, has already made an impression on Olympic coach Gregg Popovich, who is the coach of the San Antonio Spurs.

"He's active, he's a rebounder, he runs," Popovich said. "He knows how to play with teammates. ... He's going to be very valuable to us and obviously our best rebounder."

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the experience should only help Adebayo as his game continues to evolve.

“This summer, the opportunity to compete for a gold medal is the perfect thing for Bam," Adebayo said. "I couldn’t be happier for him to be able to go through this experience.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
35
Followers
91
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Gregg Popovich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Team Usa#The San Antonio Spurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Gold
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

WATCH: Jayson Tatum teams up with Bam Adebayo at pickup game

The summer of Jayson Tatum fraternizing with other NBA stars has already begun. The Boston Celtics forward, who will play for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer, joined Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo and NBA veteran Michael Beasley at a pickup game over the weekend. Here's...
NBADeadspin

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo continue hilarious bromance chemistry

Apparently, Dwyane Wade is setting his old teammates up to fail. And the result is comical, if nothing else. If you’ve watched the Miami Heat these last two seasons, you’ll know that Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo really get along. Last night during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, a commercial aired featuring the two Heat All-Stars going on a Disney Jungle Cruise, for the forthcoming movie to be released on July 30. And, as far as celebrity actors go, it was much better than Raekwon getting shot in whatever the fuck movie that was. Butler put the blame on “Dwyane,” presumably Heat-great D-Wade, and later also blamed Adebayo, so this is probably all his fault.
Basketballchatsports.com

Bam Adebayo on Olympic role: ‘I’ll figure it out’

Miami Heat fans got a sneak peek at how Bam Adebayo will play for Team USA during the Tokyo Olympics when the USA Basketball Twitter account released a short video a few days ago. Adebayo will play tonight in an exhibition game against Nigeria — a team that features three...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat Best of 2020-21: Bam Adebayo Calls Game On Brooklyn Nets

The Miami Heat’s 2020-21 season did not go according to plan. After an impressive NBA Finals run in the previous season, the Bubble season, expectations were, maybe, set unrealistically too high for 2020-21. No matter how the season went, basketball will be basketball, which means that there were multiple moments...
NBAaudacy.com

Bam Adebayo: Pop and I Hashed It Out Over Previous Team USA Cut

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo spoke to reporters before Team USA take on Australia for an exhibition rematch on Friday. He thinks that his role so far with the Olympic team has been similar to the one he has on the Heat but "more of a scoring-passing threat than usual," says Adebayo. He revealed how proud he is of what his Miami teammates are doing with Nigeria "(Gabe Vincent) in particular, because he was in a role with us where he was a defensive player. Now he gets to be what he was in the G-League, a scoring guard and he gets to be himself. He's putting people on notice," Adebayo said.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Pat Riley’s bold guarantee on getting help for Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo via 2021 NBA Draft

Miami Heat president Pat Riley is looking forward to acquiring new guys in the 2021 NBA Draft. The only problem is the Heat don’t have any draft picks. Still, this hasn’t prevented Riley from hinting at getting more help for his All-Star pair of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Recently, he doubled down on making moves in the 2021 NBA Draft with a pretty bold guarantee (via Heavy).
NBA247Sports

Tyler Herro talks 'Kentucky reunion' with USA Select Team at camp, including PJ Washington and Bam Adebayo

As a member of the USA Select Team, Miami Heat shooting guard and former Kentucky Wildcats standout Tyler Herro embraces an opportunity to improve his game while he also aids the USA Basketball Men's National Team's 2021 Tokyo Olympics push. Surrounded by former UK players such as Sacramento Kings small forward Keldon Johnson, New York Knicks point guard Immanuel Quickley and Charlotte Hornets power forward P.J. Washington, Herro is in a familiar place as the Las Vegas training camp proceeds.
NBAMiami Herald

What’s Herro’s improvement plan this summer? Adebayo’s motivation and more Heat Olympic stuff

Tyler Herro knows this offseason is an important one for him, and he’s not downplaying the significance of the next few months. “I think this summer is a huge summer for me. I’m excited,” the 21-year Miami Heat guard said via Zoom on Tuesday night after taking part in the Team USA select team’s first practice in Las Vegas. “It’s my first real offseason where I’m able to focus on different things that I want to work on.”
NBAaudacy.com

Bam Adebayo: Don't Know How Much Recruiting Goes On With Team USA

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo spoke to reporters after Team USA's first practice in Las Vegas as they gear up for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. Adebayo says he wants to win a gold medal because "I'm not only representing the USA, I'm representing my family, my team, my city and everybody's counting on you so it's a big responsibility." Recruiting is another dynamic of Adebayo on the roster. Miami holds a lot of flexibility this summer and many wonder if he can pull a Dwyane Wade and convince another big star to join him and Jimmy Butler "I going to end up being close with a lot of these dudes so you never know what could happen," said Adebayo. One potential trade target could be Cavaliers forward Kevin Love who expressed a lot of admiration for Bam. "He’s someone I really admire. I have his jersey in my locker. It’s a select few. I love how he plays. I love what he’s about, his story, where he comes from and how great he’s done in this league in a short amount of time," says Love.
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Video: Bam Adebayo looks absolutely dominant in pickup game with Jayson Tatum and Michael Beasley

Miami Heat rising star Bam Adebayo looked impressive in a recent pickup game with fellow NBA star Jayson Tatum and former Heat player Michael Beasley. The pickup game likely served as a slight preparation for the upcoming Olympics, as the highly anticipated Tokyo Olympics are set to get underway later this summer. Both Adebayo and Tatum will be representing Team USA at the event.
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat: 3 legends Bam Adebayo should study this summer

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat, National Basketball Association, United States men's national basketball team. HOUSTON, UNITED STATES: Minnesota Timberwolves Kevin Garnett (R) and Houston Rockets Hakeem Olajuwon (L) wait for a free throw 17 April 2001 in Houston. The Rockets defeated the Timberwolves 114-87. AFP PHOTO James Nielsen (Photo credit should read JAMES NIELSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
BasketballAdvocate Messenger

Adebayo says UK helped him get to Olympics

Bam Adebayo says his one year at Kentucky is a big reason he’s part of the U.S. Olympic team. “It showed me how to be held accountable,” Adebayo said about UK during a USA Basketball teleconference. “That was the biggest thing coach Cal (John Calipari) emphasized in practice and games....
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Is John Collins a good fit for the team?

The Miami Heat are expected to pursue Atlanta Hawks’ forward, John Collins, in free agency this offseason. Shams Charania of The Athletic ($$$) stated, on July 13th, that Miami, along with Dallas and Minnesota, are expected to show interest in the services of Collins once free agency opens on August 1st.
Basketballhoopsrumors.com

Olympic Notes: Exhibition Game, Beal, Harris, Wood, Adebayo

There have been discussions about cancelling Team USA’s exhibition game with Australia on Friday due to the U.S. team’s COVID issues, Brian Windhorst and Olgun Uluc tweet. Bradley Beal has been ruled out of the Olympics and Jerami Grant has also been placed under health and safety protocols. Australia defeated Team USA earlier in the week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy