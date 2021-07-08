Cancel
Eugene, OR

Running bringing plenty of rewards for Benzie's Kelly

By Robert Myers
manisteenews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — One of the things that drives Mylie Kelly to train as hard as she does is the many rewards running provides for her in return. Kelly, who will be a sophomore at Benzie Central High School in the fall, recently enjoyed some of the best of these rewards while competing in the freshman mile at the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation Outdoor Nationals at the famous Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 30.

