Nasa Hataoka shoots 10-under 61 in Marathon LPGA Classic

By The Associated Press
Macon Telegraph
 12 days ago

Nasa Hataoka parred the final two holes to miss a chance for the second 59 in LPGA Tour history, finishing with a 10-under 61 and a four-stroke lead Thursday in the Marathon LPGA Classic. Annika Sorenstam is the only player to shoot 59 on the LPGA Tour, accomplishing the feat...

