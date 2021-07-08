Nasa Hataoka shoots 10-under 61 in Marathon LPGA Classic

The sunny shores of Dover, England created ideal conditions at Royal St. George’s for the 149th Open Championship to be won decisively by Collin Morikawa. The 24-year old American has now finished within the top five or better in his last three tournament appearances, winning his first Open title at -15 with an incredible -6 performance on Friday that catapulted him atop the leaderboard for the final two days at the Open Championship. Louis Oosthuizen appeared to be on the verge of regaining his Open Championship title he won back in 2010 but a disappointing +1 final round resulted in a T3 (-11) finish that allowed Morikawa and Spieth (2nd/-13) to finish ahead of the 38-year old South African.