Horse racing notes: Del Mar drops $2 Pick Six in favor of 20-cent ‘Rainbow Pick Six’

By Art Wilson
Riverside Press Enterprise
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Del Mar announced this week it is scrapping its traditional $2 Pick Six in favor of the 20-cent “Rainbow Pick Six” that rewards bettors handsomely if they’re the only ones holding a perfect ticket. Many tracks throughout the country, including Santa Anita, already have the 20-cent Pick Six. The track said there will be two mandatory payout days – Pacific Classic day on Aug. 21 and closing day, Sept. 6. Del Mar will continue to offer two Pick Fives and two Pick Fours, both of which are 50-cent wagers.

Monmouth County, NJAsbury Park Press

Famous stable pony at Monmouth Park for Haskell shows there is life after racing

It’s the dream retirement job for a thoroughbred, as Lava Man patiently waited outside the barn on Monmouth Park’s backstretch Monday morning. Because if Hot Rod Charlie hits the wire first in Saturday’s $1 million TVG.com Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park, some of the credit will go to the Hall of Fame stable pony who made the trip from Southern California with him.
Sportsarcamax.com

Bryce Miller: Del Mar next to join Bob Baffert in horse racing spotlight

In the 1991 movie “What about Bob?” title character Bill Murray drives his new psychiatrist batty while relentlessly unpacking his tangled thoughts, phobias and home-spun truths. A gem from the latter: “There are two types of people. Those who like Neil Diamond … and those who don’t.”. That could apply...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Del Mar Barn Notes: Prat Has Been “On the Move”

(Jockey Flavien Prat / Photos by Holly M. Smith) PRAT’S ON THE MOVE – ON THE TRACK AND COAST TO COAST. Flavien Prat, the riding champion four of the last five years, has mounts booked for all 10 races as Del Mar opens its 82nd summer season today. Soon after...
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Saratoga Horse Racing Picks for Thursday 7/15/21

Starting at 1:05 p.m. Eastern, we have 10 races at Saratoga. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check the program for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed...
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Belmont Horse Racing Picks for Saturday 7/10/21

Starting at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, we have 11 races at Belmont Park. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure...
Del Mar, CAdelmartimes.net

Two horses die in Del Mar training accidents

DEL MAR — For the past three years, Del Mar has been ranked the safest major racetrack in the nation according to numbers compiled by the Equine Injury Database. But in the span of an hour Sunday morning, July 18, Del Mar lost two horses during workouts, according to track officials.
AnimalsSaratogian

FROM OFF THE PACE: Godolphin goes one-two in Diana

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Six weeks ago, with a 2½-length lead with a furlong to run in the Just a Game Stakes, Summer Romance appeared en route to her first G1 victory in a career that had taken her to England, France, Dubai and now the U.S. Althiqa, her Godolphin...
SportsPosted by
UPI News

Mandaloun wins Haskell after Hot Rod Charlie disqualified

July 19 (UPI) -- Another nonstandard outcome of a major 3-year-old race found Mandaloun awarded victory in the $1 million Haskell -- potentially the second time the colt will be named winner of a race in which he finished second. The Haskell was the centerpiece of an impressive day of...
Del Mar, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Del Mar horse racing consensus picks for Saturday July 17

The consensus box of picks comes from handicappers Bob Mieszerski, Art Wilson, Terry Turrell and Eddie Wilson. Here are the picks for Saturday July 17 for horse racing at Del Mar. Trouble viewing on mobile device? See consensus picks. Enjoy the consensus horse racing picks online? Subscribe.
Del Mar, CAfox5sandiego.com

2 horses die in separate workout incidents at Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. – Two racehorses died within about an hour’s time Sunday in separate incidents during workouts at the Del Mar Racetrack, track officials said Monday. Officials from Del Mar Thoroughbred Club said a 3-year-old filly called Needless to Say collapsed about 7 a.m. Sunday after finishing a short workout at the track. The track’s on-site veterinarian determined the horse “likely had suffered a heart attack,” the club said in a news release.
Oceanport, NJFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Controversy, spill at Haskell stakes

OCEANPORT, N.J. – Trouble seems to follow Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun on the racetrack. The bigger the race, the bigger the controversy. When all is said and done though, the Brad Cox-trained colt may have two Grade 1 wins. Mandaloun got the win Saturday when the son of Into Mischief...
Sportsthelines.com

2021 Haskell Picks: Different Ways To Bet Summer Horse Racing Classic

Who will step up as a dominant 3-year-old? Saturday’s $1 million TVG.com Haskell Stakes opens that question to Mandaloun, Midnight Bourbon and Hot Rod Charlie, respective second-place finishers in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes. Deciding on Haskell picks for your betting card will start with handicapping that trio.
New York City, NYNewsday

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Thursday, July 22

Best bet: NEW YORK SUPREME (10) Best value: MONGOLIAN HUMOR (3) FIRST: Jumpers. No comments necessary. French Light. Cite. Baltimore Bucko. SECOND: Point of Humor needed last, moves to dirt and projects as the main speed. Wicked Mad packs potent late kick; big-time stretch threat. Pregame makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; dangerous.

