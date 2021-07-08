Travis Barker Helps Penelope Disick Learn to Play the Drums She Got for Her 9th Birthday

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Penelope Disick officially has one of the most talented drum instructors in the world. For her 9th birthday on July 8, she received her own pink drum kit. Her mom Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend — Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker — was right there to help with her rhythm skills.

Kourtney, 42, shared the precious moments between Travis, 45, and Penelope via several Instagram videos. First, she included a photo of Penelope sitting behind her customized kit with her name written in big black print across the bass drum. Kourtney even set aside a special area of her home for her daughter’s new instrument and had a pink shag rug underneath her practice space.

Penelope pounded away on the standing tom and snare drums, as Travis stood off to the side and gently hit the cymbals along with her beat. In the next video, Penelope gave a grand finale by pounding on all the instruments in her kit. She then sweetly looked up at Travis to see what his reaction was to her proud moment.

“That’s good. It’s hard to get between these two,” Travis told Kourtney’s daughter, complimenting her and letting her know how it’s a challenge to move between the middle tom and standing tom parts of the drum kit. He even used his own sticks to point them out to her.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Proud mom Kourtney captured the precious moments between her only daughter and her beloved boyfriend. She must be so happy that the two now have such a common interest.

“My birthday girl! My favorite girl in the entire world. I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I cannot believe that you are 9. My life is sooooo much better because of you,” the Poosh founder gushed in the caption of the post.

Kourtney and Travis have blended their families beautifully ever since they officially came out as a couple in February. The reality star is also a mom to sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Travis shares two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15.

Kourtney and Travis wasted no time in blending their families with fun activities. They took a ski trip to Utah in early April and have enjoyed plenty of fun outings as a group to Disneyland. Hopefully now that Penelope is a budding drummer with one of the most talented stickmen in music as her teacher, Kourtney will share more adorable videos of their practice sessions!

The mother of three’s children are “obsessed” with Travis, a source told Life & Style. “They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives. He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

“Travis doesn’t take himself too seriously and his kids are grown, so he hasn’t been able to be as kid-like as he is getting to be right now,” the source said. “He’s especially close to Penelope, whom he loves to joke with, do her nails and watch movies with.” Now they get to drum together!