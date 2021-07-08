Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Travis Barker Helps Penelope Disick Learn to Play the Drums She Got for Her 9th Birthday

By Beth Shilliday
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33myeg_0arWaBdL00
Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Penelope Disick officially has one of the most talented drum instructors in the world. For her 9th birthday on July 8, she received her own pink drum kit. Her mom Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend — Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker — was right there to help with her rhythm skills.

Kourtney, 42, shared the precious moments between Travis, 45, and Penelope via several Instagram videos. First, she included a photo of Penelope sitting behind her customized kit with her name written in big black print across the bass drum. Kourtney even set aside a special area of her home for her daughter’s new instrument and had a pink shag rug underneath her practice space.

Penelope pounded away on the standing tom and snare drums, as Travis stood off to the side and gently hit the cymbals along with her beat. In the next video, Penelope gave a grand finale by pounding on all the instruments in her kit. She then sweetly looked up at Travis to see what his reaction was to her proud moment.

“That’s good. It’s hard to get between these two,” Travis told Kourtney’s daughter, complimenting her and letting her know how it’s a challenge to move between the middle tom and standing tom parts of the drum kit. He even used his own sticks to point them out to her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18u8L1_0arWaBdL00
Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Proud mom Kourtney captured the precious moments between her only daughter and her beloved boyfriend. She must be so happy that the two now have such a common interest.

“My birthday girl! My favorite girl in the entire world. I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I cannot believe that you are 9. My life is sooooo much better because of you,” the Poosh founder gushed in the caption of the post.

Kourtney and Travis have blended their families beautifully ever since they officially came out as a couple in February. The reality star is also a mom to sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Travis shares two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15.

Kourtney and Travis wasted no time in blending their families with fun activities. They took a ski trip to Utah in early April and have enjoyed plenty of fun outings as a group to Disneyland. Hopefully now that Penelope is a budding drummer with one of the most talented stickmen in music as her teacher, Kourtney will share more adorable videos of their practice sessions!

The mother of three’s children are “obsessed” with Travis, a source told Life & Style. “They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives. He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

“Travis doesn’t take himself too seriously and his kids are grown, so he hasn’t been able to be as kid-like as he is getting to be right now,” the source said. “He’s especially close to Penelope, whom he loves to joke with, do her nails and watch movies with.” Now they get to drum together!

Comments / 0

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

33
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Penelope Disick
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drums#Drum Kit#Poosh#Life Style
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Disneyland
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Ooh La La! Every Time Kourtney Kardashian Has Rocked See-Through and Sheer Tops

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t afraid to bare it all in see-through and sheer tops — and she rocks them pretty well, too. In June 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was photographed in a cropped white tank top with no bra while out for a coffee run with boyfriend Travis Barker. The following month, she flaunted her cleavage in a sheer mesh top with a leather skirt and feathery green heels in a cute selfie snapshot via her Instagram Stories.
Relationshipscodelist.biz

Kortney Kardashian: Lightning wedding with Travis Barker?

The social media world was in turmoil a few days ago over an engagement rumor surrounding the Kardashians. But now the rumor is being cleared up. According to insiders, there was no engagement despite clear indications. Was there a lightning wedding?. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker haven’t let anything burn...
NFLwashingtonnewsday.com

Travis Barker’s Girlfriend Is As Rich As Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian Net Worth: How Rich Is Travis Barker’s Girlfriend?. Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family have made millions of dollars from their long-running reality TV show and the businesses she has started since becoming famous. The eldest Kardashian sibling’s net worth in 2021 is as follows. According to Celebrity...
Relationshipscodelist.biz

But no wedding with Travis Barker

A few days ago, the whole social media world was in turmoil! The reason: speculation about a possible engagement, or even wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. But now there is an all-clear. Because an insider is said to have revealed that there is nothing to the rumors. Although...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Snuggles Up To Daughter True, 3, & Nieces Penelope, 9, & Chicago, 3 For Cute Photo

Say cheese! Khloe Kardashian was joined by her daughter True Thompson and her nieces Penelope Disick & Chicago West for an adorable group selfie. Khloe Kardashian, 37, had three very special family members by her side in her latest Instagram upload. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, her daughter True Thompson, 3, and her nieces Penelope Disick, 9, and Chicago West, 3, all assembled for an adorable selfie that Khloe shared to the social media platform on Sunday, July 18. Khloe, who shares her baby girl with ex Tristan Thompson, looked like she was having a blast taking the fun photo with the three little ones while seemingly being on babysitting duty.
Celebritiesimdb.com

See Travis Barker's Reaction After Kourtney Kardashian Says She Wants to "Suck" His Blood

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are continuing to bask in the twilight of their romance. Any fan keeping up with the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker's relationship will know that not only have the two been absolutely smitten with each other since they began dating, but they've also made no secret of wanting every ounce of each other—blood included. Case in point: Travis recently shared a few Instagram photos of himself and Kourtney from a night out in Las Vegas, complete with two vampire emojis as the caption. While fans and fellow celebs commented with praise for the pair, it was Kourtney's comment to her other half that undoubtedly stood out above...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
E! News

Reign Disick Is Such a Mood During Family Fun Day With Scott, Mason and Penelope

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Surprises Son Reign With Tooth Fairy Magic. Scott Disick cheered on son Reign Disick during an adorable beach vacation in the Hamptons this past weekend. The Talentless founder snapped a series of pics showing Reign and siblings Mason Disick and Penelope Disick playing in the sand, cruising on a boat and enjoying a luxe lunch on the East End. Yet, it was Reign's moody glances that stole the show.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kardashian Family Wishes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Daughter Penelope Happy 9th Birthday

Happy birthday, Penelope! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter received sweet social media tributes on Thursday, July 8, for her ninth year. “Happy birthday to my little cutie pie granddaughter Penelope!” Kris Jenner captioned a July 2021 Instagram slideshow. “You are the brightest light, the smartest girl, the most amazing chef, an incredible musician, the most creative at planning special events and surprises, the most thoughtful granddaughter, amazing daughter, sister, cousin and niece and make every single day I am with you very special! Thank you for all of the love that you give to all of us! I am so proud of you every single day. You are so beautiful inside and out and I love you so so much. XOXO Lovey.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy