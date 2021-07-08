Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Summer Games in Tokyo

Australian men's tennis player Nick Kyrgios, shown July 2, 2019, was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon in the third round last week because of an abdominal injury. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Australian men's tennis star Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Summer Games in Tokyo on Thursday, saying the lack of spectators at the Olympics "doesn't feel right."

Kyrgios also said an abdominal injury was a factor in his withdrawal from the Games, which begin July 23.

"It's a decision I didn't make lightly," Kyrgios said in a statement. "It's been my dream to represent Australia at the Olympics and I know I may never get that opportunity again. But I also know myself.

"The thought of playing in front of empty stadiums just doesn't sit right with me. It never has. I also wouldn't want to take an opportunity away from a healthy Aussie athlete ready to represent the country."

Shortly before Kyrgios' statement, Olympic officials banned all crowds from the Summer Games amid Tokyo's ongoing state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 26-year-old Kyrgios competed at Wimbledon this month, but he was forced to pull out in the third round of the tournament because of the abdominal issue.

"I will also take all the time I need to get my body right," Kyrgios said. "Good luck to all the Aussies competing and I'll see you back on the court real soon."

It remains unclear who will replace Kyrgios at the Olympics. Australia's tennis hierarchy initially selected 11 players to compete, including Ash Barty and Alex de Minaur.

Notable Olympians returning to Summer Games