Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Summer Games in Tokyo

By Connor Grott
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32H0EB_0arWa1tK00
Australian men's tennis player Nick Kyrgios, shown July 2, 2019, was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon in the third round last week because of an abdominal injury. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Australian men's tennis star Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Summer Games in Tokyo on Thursday, saying the lack of spectators at the Olympics "doesn't feel right."

Kyrgios also said an abdominal injury was a factor in his withdrawal from the Games, which begin July 23.

"It's a decision I didn't make lightly," Kyrgios said in a statement. "It's been my dream to represent Australia at the Olympics and I know I may never get that opportunity again. But I also know myself.

"The thought of playing in front of empty stadiums just doesn't sit right with me. It never has. I also wouldn't want to take an opportunity away from a healthy Aussie athlete ready to represent the country."

Shortly before Kyrgios' statement, Olympic officials banned all crowds from the Summer Games amid Tokyo's ongoing state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 26-year-old Kyrgios competed at Wimbledon this month, but he was forced to pull out in the third round of the tournament because of the abdominal issue.

"I will also take all the time I need to get my body right," Kyrgios said. "Good luck to all the Aussies competing and I'll see you back on the court real soon."

It remains unclear who will replace Kyrgios at the Olympics. Australia's tennis hierarchy initially selected 11 players to compete, including Ash Barty and Alex de Minaur.

Notable Olympians returning to Summer Games

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
145K+
Followers
36K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Tennis Tournament#Australian#Aussies#Olympians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Australia
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has announced that he won't be participating at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Kyrgios, ranked at No. 60 in the world, also didn't play at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Kyrgios, who absolutely loves playing on the big stadiums with packed crowds, doesn't want to play in Tokyo behind the closed doors.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Nick Kyrgios: "Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic can't live without tennis, I can"

After being engaged in mixed doubles, Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios gave an interesting press conference, dealt with many topics and shocked those present with quite important statements about his future. In addition to this, the Australian player talked about his future and explained the differences between his way of conceiving tennis and that of legends of this sport such as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The Tokyo Olympics has a new plague to worry about ...

Tokyo had no idea what it signed up for when it agreed to host the 2020 Summer Olympics. If the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t enough, Olympic officials have found themselves dealing with another unexpected plague — an oyster plague, reported BBC. Yes, oysters. Thousands of the shellfish invaded a key venue...
TennisHello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Serena Williams breaks her silence after sudden Wimbledon withdrawal

Serena Williams has revealed she has been left "heartbroken" following her premature Wimbledon departure on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was forced to withdraw from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to a leg injury. During the match, the mum-of-one had to take some medical time out. She returned to the...
Tennisnickiswift.com

The Truth About Roger Federer's Wife

Roger Federer is one of the biggest names in professional tennis. According to Britannica, "His total of 20 career men's singles Grand Slam championships" was the most in tennis history up until it was recently matched by the Spanish pro tennis player Rafael Nadal. And even at the age of 39 with new blood taking on the courts year after year, the Swiss native hasn't thrown in his racket yet. Fans are already looking forward to watching him play in Wimbledon's 2021 tournament and are hoping he can take home his ninth title from the event.
Combat Sportspraisebaltimore.com

Olympic Committee Blocking Taekwondo Star From Tokyo Because She Represents Haiti, Fighter Claims

A teenage star Taekwondo fighter who used to compete with Team USA says she is being blocked from fighting in the Tokyo Olympics because she represents Haiti now. Aliyah Shipman, 18, claims that U.S. Olympic officials are trying to sabotage her “dream” of fighting at the Olympics by questioning her eligibility under false pretenses. The Florida resident whose great-grandfather was born in Haiti also suggested U.S. Taekwondo officials are extorting their Haitian counterparts in an effort to prevent her from fighting.
Sportschatsports.com

Tokyo 2020: Roger Federer pulls out of Olympic Games

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics because of a knee injury. Federer, 39, lost in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon this year but anticipates re-joining the tour for the hard-court swing later in the year. The Swiss won doubles gold in Beijing 2008 with...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Germany's Kerber pulls out of tennis event at Tokyo Games

July 15 (Reuters) - Olympic medallist Angelique Kerber has become the latest big name to pull out of the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games, with the German saying on Thursday that the past few weeks on the Tour had taken its toll on her body. Kerber, a three-times Grand Slam...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

Australian WNBA star pulls out of Olympics due to mental health

The Australian Olympic Committee said on Friday that WNBA star Liz Cambage will not be participating in the Tokyo Olympics next week, ESPN reported, citing mental health. "Liz has made a great contribution to the Australian Olympic Team over two Olympic Games campaigns. We respect her decision and wish her the best in returning to full health," Australian Olympic Committee Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman said.
TennisPosted by
E! News

Tennis Star Coco Gauff Tests Positive for COVID-19 and Is “Disappointed” to Sit Out Tokyo Olympics

Watch: Ryan Lochte Fails to Qualify for Upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Coco Gauff is the latest person to test positive for COVID-19 ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The tennis star took to Twitter on Sunday, July 18 to report the upsetting news, "I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won't be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo."

Comments / 0

Community Policy