Three persons shot and one stabbed in Rockwell incident

ROCKWELL — Four people are injured after an incident or incidents being investigated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. According to an RCSO news release, on Tuesday, around 11 p.m., the RCSO Patrol Division was dispatched to a stabbing at 2330 Organ Church Road, Rockwell. As deputies were responding to the scene, a second call came in regarding a shooting at 155 Stolz Road, also in Rockwell. According to Communications, there were multiple victims. The two addresses were within a mile of one another, but it was initially unclear if the incidents were related.