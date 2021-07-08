Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas to Retire from WBTV in December

CHARLOTTE — After 33 years, Eric Thomas — WBTV’s longest-serving weather personality — has announced he plans to retire at the end of the year. “This was a tough decision and took lots of soul searching between my wife and me,” Thomas said. “I’m not running away from anything; I’m running toward the other things still awaiting me! It’s impossible to explain in words how much WBTV and the Charlotte community have blessed my family!