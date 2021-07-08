Cancel
518 Illinois residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Most had underlying conditions, state data shows.

By Lisa Schencker
Chicago Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 500 Illinois residents, most of whom are older and have underlying health conditions, have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to data from the state health department. But experts say the chances of getting a so-called breakthrough infection remain very low. In all, about...

