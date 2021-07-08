518 Illinois residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Most had underlying conditions, state data shows.

PADUCAH — Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate is now sitting at just under 5.5%. While vaccines are readily available, case numbers are starting to creep back up. Paula Cathey and her husband jumped at the chance to get the Pfizer vaccine when it became available earlier this year. At the start of July, she and her husband started feeling sick. They did a virtual doctor’s appointment and began getting treated for a sinus infection. Then, people they'd been near tested positive for COVID, so they went and got tested themselves. That's when they found out they were also positive.