Mark Zuckerberg made his incredible $130 billion net worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) as the founder of Facebook. And there's a story about Zuckerberg's dad that makes the rounds every few years. Just before Mark left for Harvard, his dad, Edward Zuckerberg, offered Mark a McDonald's franchise in lieu of paying college tuition for four years, per CNN. The offer was extended to Mark's three sisters, Randi, Donna, and Arielle, as well. Basically, their dad was offering to set them up in business with a franchise — it didn't have to be McDonald's specifically — or pay their tuition. It was his way of ensuring his kids really wanted to go to college and would focus on their studies.